Citizens in Lubbock Metro area encouraged to attend, make comments on proposed amendments, including Loop 88

LUBBOCK, Texas– Residents of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Lubbock County who live within the Metropolitan area boundary of the Lubbock Metropolitan Planning Organization are encouraged to attend the last three public forum meetings to review and comment on adjustments and purchases for the Metropolitan Transportation Plan.

For any citizens attending either meeting, they will have the opportunity to review and comment on the “Proposed Amendment No. 2 to the FY 19/22 Transportation Improvement Plan regarding bus purchases and other adjustments and proposed Amendment No. 8 to the Metropolitan Transportation Plan regarding preliminary engineering for segments 1, 2 and 4 for Loop 88, according to a LMPO public notice.

Public forums remaining include one from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday at the Downtown Citibus Transfer Center, 801 Broadway, one on Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 916 Main Street, suite 531 and the last one July 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Lubbock City Hall, 1625 13th St., room 103, states the release.

Documents of the proposed amendments can be viewed on the Lubbock MPO’s website at www.lubbockmpo.org. Written comments can be sent to LMPO at 916 Main St., suite 531, Lubbock, Texas 79401 or vial email to twalker@mylubbock.us or djones@mylubbock.us.

Written comments will be received from June 17 through July 22, states the public notice.