City: 51% confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lubbock are associated with nursing homes

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to city officials, as of Tuesday, 99 of the 191 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been connected to Lubbock nursing homes.

That is just over 51 percent of all confirmed cases in the city of Lubbock.

On March 26, the city announced that two employees at the Whisperwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center had tested positive for coronavirus.

Since then, residents and staff at nursing homes across the city have been confirmed to have the virus, and five Whisperwood residents have died.

According to city officials, starting March 31, four nursing homes were under enhanced surveillance for possible COVID-19 exposure: Whisperwood Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center, Heritage Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Southern Specialty Rehab & Nursing and Lakeside Rehabilitation Center.

City officials said multiple residents at various nursing homes have tested positive for the virus, but did not reveal how many of the 99 cases were residents or which nursing homes the positive cases were associated with.

The Whisperwood facility has a majority of the cases, however, according to city officials.

