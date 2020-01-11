City accepting applications for Community Development & Services Board

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for the Community Development & Services Board. This is a chance for Lubbock citizens to be an active part in their city’s future. The term for this board position will begin April 1, 2020, and the deadline to submit an application is Monday, February 10, 2020. To be considered for this board you must submit a new application, which includes the submission of a resume.

The Community Development & Services Board positions with upcoming vacancies are:

Low Income Democratically Selected Position(s) – to qualify for this position(s), you must reside within Lubbock County in a low income area where at least 20% or greater of the total population is at or below the poverty level. To see if you reside in the designated area, please visit mylubbock.us/communitydevelopment

View a map of the county showing eligible areas at this link.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)