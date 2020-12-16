City adds tree trimming requirements to alleys and sidewalks.

An alley in the West End Neighborhood of Lubbock (Rebecca Clark)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Property owners or tenants now have a higher responsibility to trim trees or other vegetation in the alleyways of Lubbock. The Lubbock City Council approved an update Tuesday to the city ordinance with a special emphasis on alleys.

The council was told “specific language is lacking” to deal with obstructions, including tree limbs reaching over the alleys. Trees limbs must be 12 feet above the alley or higher; and if not, then they must be trimmed.

Tree limbs must now allow for 8 feet of vertical space above sidewalks.

The council approved the following requirement:

“Tree limbs and branches upon abutting property which overhang the public right-of-way of any street, alley or easement shall be trimmed by the owner, tenant or lessee of abutting property such that a minimum vertical clearance of twelve feet (12’) is maintained above vehicular traveled ways, including alleys, streets and easements, and a minimum of eight feet (8’) above sidewalks.”

Anyone in violation can be subject to notice and ordered to remove the tree limbs or other obstructions. However, the city can trim trees or remove obstacles immediately at its own expense.

CLICK HERE to see a red-letter version of the ordinance which highlights the changes.