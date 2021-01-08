City announces more COVID vaccine clinics coming, over 4,000 vaccinated

LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock announced on Friday that city COVID-19 vaccination clinics would be held next week to ensure individuals eligible to receive a vaccine.

Read the full news release for more information below:

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department conducted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic January 7, 2021 with continued focus on individuals meeting the 1A and 1B guidelines as set forth by the Texas Department of State Health Services. During this clinic, 1,528 people received vaccinations. The following is a breakdown of clinic results since vaccines became available to the Public Health Department:

December 28, 2020 – 365 vaccinations administered to those in Phase 1A

December 29, 2020 – 532 vaccinations administered to those in Phase 1A

December 31, 2020 – 1,273 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B

January 4, 2021 – 1,288 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B

January 7, 2021 – 1,528 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B

Through the Lubbock Public Health Department, 4,986 individuals have received their first COVID-19 vaccinations. Additional clinics will be held next week. Clinics for those who need their second dose will begin the week of January 25.

City vaccination clinics will continue to focus on individuals eligible under Phase 1A and 1B guidelines.