City approves 2022 budget, addresses potholes, police pay and property taxes

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock City Council on Tuesday gave final approval to the city’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget. The move appropriates approximately $945 million towards city services, a 1.7 percent increase over last year.

“I think it’s responsible. I think it addresses our needs,” Mayor Dan Pope told KAMC News on Tuesday. “I think it keeps up with the demands of a growing city.”

The budget outlines the city’s priorities for the next year and addressing street improvements, public health, and public safety.

The city increased street improvement funding to $11 million, planning to widen key city arteries such as 114th St. between Quaker and Indiana Avenues to accommodate the city’s 11 percent growth in the last decade.

“We tried to make certain that we did this thing the right way, and that we met the demand for our needs with the revenue we had,” Mayor Pope said.

The budget also increases starting pay for Lubbock Police Department by about $9,000 in an effort to compete with surrounding departments for the best recruits, an issue on which Mayor Pope says the city has fallen behind.

The city also utilized $14 million dollars sent down from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan to purchase 3 new fire rescue vehicles, 52 new police patrol vehicles, and an $8 million property to serve as the new Lubbock Public Health building.

The average Lubbock homeowner will notice a slight change to their property tax bill. With a decrease in the tax rate of 1.8 cents per every $100 of a resident’s home valuation, the city aims to offset rising property values and keep property tax increases to about $25 on an average home. Total property taxes will amount to approximately $880 on a Lubbock resident living in the average $168,000 home.

“New property going on the tax roll, the increase [value] in existing properties, and sales tax, allows us to keep up with the growth in our community,” Mayor Pope said.

The city’s final budget presentation can be found here.

A detailed explanation of planned street improvements can be found here.