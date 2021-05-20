City asking for input on new downtown park

LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock is asking for residents to offer their input on a proposed downtown civic park.

Brianna Gerardi, Director of Business Development for the city, said there are three schematic designs for residents to pick from.

“It’s the one place in Lubbock that belongs to the entire community,” said Gerardi. “We really want this to be a place that gives people a reason to come downtown and take ownership of downtown.”

Gerardi said the park will help with workforce development in the city.

“You know we graduate about 15,000 students every year and we want to do things to retain those graduates,” said Gerardi. “One of the critical factors for this generation is a vibrant and exciting downtown.”

Elaine Kearney, managing principal at the group that created the designs for the park – TPG Partners – said the park will enable the downtown economy to grow.

“Urban civic parks are fantastic for the economy,” said Kearney, “They can bring in million dollars of new investment. Just imagine the opportunity for new restaurants, coffee and ice cream shops.”

Kearney said the civic park will not be like other traditional parks in the city.

“Thinking about a type of space that could host events, say for example, a big holiday tree lighting that everyone, no matter what district you live in, feel like they could go downtown and mix and mingle with all of their fellow citizens, said Kearney.

Gerardi said there is currently no funding for the park in place and that after residents give their input, the advisory committee will propose the park design and plan to council in early July.

If all goes according to plan, Gerardi said they anticipate construction to start some time in 2022.

Click here to view designs and complete survey