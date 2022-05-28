The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Following recent rainstorms, the City of Lubbock would like to remind residents to eliminate standing water on their property whenever possible as mosquitoes use this as a nesting ground to reproduce.

The City of Lubbock Vector Control Department is responsible for surveying, monitoring and controlling mosquito populations within the City of Lubbock and Lubbock County. The community can provide a valuable service by calling to report mosquito problems in specific areas. Complaint calls are helpful in pinpointing “hotspots” for mosquitos. This helps the Vector Control Department direct surveillance and control efforts to these areas. The public may submit mosquito complaints by leaving a message on the mosquito hotline: 806-775-3110

For more information on vector control, visit mylubbock.us/vector-control.

