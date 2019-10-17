City Bank announces dates for 12th annual Community Rewards program

LUBBOCK, Texas — City Bank announced Wednesday that their 12th annual Community Rewards program will kick off October 27.

For the 12​th​ consecutive year, City Bank’s Community Rewards program will contribute $60,000 to Lubbock and South Plains nonprofits during the 2019 holiday season.

“Think where we would be in Lubbock and the South Plains without our nonprofits. These agencies and their selfless staffs and volunteers make a positive difference in the lives of so many people and families in our city and region,” said Cory T. Newsom, City Bank’s President and CEO. “They improve the quality of life for thousands of people on a daily basis. We at City Bank are so proud of their efforts and consider it an honor and privilege to be able to help them through Community Rewards.”

Since its inception in 2008, Community Rewards has awarded $600,000 to more than 130 community agencies and service organizations. In addition, the campaign that runs through the holiday season has helped increase the awareness and public support of these organizations and their missions.

Lubbock and area residents will determine the 30 2019 Community Reward recipients by voting for their favorite charity online at city.bank/communityrewards.

Votes will be tallied in six categories: Basic Human Needs, Health & Wellness, Child Development & Advocacy, Education & Youth Services, Community Development & Leadership and Animal Welfare & Environment.



Rewards will go to the top five recipients in each group: first place receiving $4,000, second place getting $2,000, third place garnering $1,500, fourth place landing $1,000 and fifth place getting $500. The top overall vote-getter will receive an additional $3,000.

Voting will begin Sunday, Oct. 27​th​, and continue through Sunday, Dec. 8​th​. The rules state one vote per email address per hour. Voters also must be 18 or older. Voting will be updated regularly and the top 5 in each category will be listed at​ ​city.bank/communityrewards. Winners will be announced the week before Christmas.

Additionally, six $500 “Early Rewards” will be presented at an Oct. 16th kickoff event.

Registration deadline for non-profits is Wednesday, Oct. 24th. Questions can be directed to Norval Pollard at npollard@city.bank or 792-7101, ext. 2342, or Michelle Hougland at mhougland@city.bank or 792-7191, ext. 2270