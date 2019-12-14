City bank awards $60,000 to Lubbock charities

LUBBOCK, Texas — City Bank gave out $60,000 to Lubbock charities this month as part of its Community Rewards program.

The bank split charities into six categories. It awarded $4,000 to the first place winner of each category, $2,000 to each second place winner, $1,500 to each third place winner, $1,000 to each fourth place winner and $500 to each fifth place winner.

The first place winners of each category, which received $4,000, were:

– Dusty Puddles Dachsund Rescue

– Shelby’s Bridge

– Alcove Care Inc.

– Early Learning Centers of Lubbock Inc.

– South Plains Kidney Foundation

– No More Fears No More Tears

The overall winner was Early Learning Centers of Lubbock Inc., which received an addition bonus of $3,000.

For the full list of winners, click here.