City Bank to donate $150,000 to South Plains Food Bank

Lubbock, TX, March 24, 2020 — This is a news release from the South Plains Food Bank.

City Bank will present a check that will provide relief to the South Plains Food Bank immediately with $30,000 toward the COVID-19 Pandemic and a total of $150,000 over 5 years. An original Cornerstone Partner, City Bank has been a supporter of the mission to End Hunger, Give Hope and Enrich Lives since 1994.

The donation is coming at a pivotal time for the food bank, according to South Plains Food Bank CEO, David Weaver. “In these very uncertain times, this gift will help make an immense impact on our neighbors who are and will be struggling for months to come.” says Weaver. “With needs increasing and changing daily we are all attempting to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Once again City Bank is stepping up to help with critical basic needs on the south plains. This contribution will help for years to come as our community works to come back from this crisis.”

“City Bank is proud to partner with the South Plains Food Bank in these unprecedented times and in the brighter days ahead. As a long-time community partner, we know the needs are great and we want to do all we can to provide the resources to meet those needs today, and in the years to come,” said Cory Newsom, City Bank President and CEO.