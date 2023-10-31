LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a press release from Lubbock’s City Bank, its Community Rewards program is open and local nonprofits have until November 2 to register. The program will contribute $60,000 to Lubbock and South Plains nonprofits.

Nonprofit organizations interested in participating may register at city.bank/communityrewards.

Lubbock and area residents will determine the 30 recipients of the 2023 Community Rewards by voting for their favorite charities, the press release said. Voting begins Monday, November 6, and continues through Friday, December 1.

The press release said rules state one vote per email address per hour and that voters must be 18 years old or older.

Rewards will go to the top five recipients in each category: first place receives $4,000, second place gets $2,000, third place garners $1,500, fourth place lands $1,000 and fifth place gets $500. The top overall vote-getter will receive an additional $3,000, said the press release.

Since 2008, Community Rewards has awarded $840,000 to over 150 charitable entities in Lubbock and the South Plains, according to the press release. The campaign has also helped increase awareness and public support of these organizations.

Organizations can register in one of six categories:

Basic Human Needs

Health and Wellness

Youth Development and Advocacy

Education and Youth Services

Community Contribution and Leadership

Animal Welfare and Environment.

Registration closes on Thursday at 5 p.m. Winners will be announced the first full week of December.