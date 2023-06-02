LUBBOCK, Texas – Workers will resurface three major roadways starting Sunday, the City of Lubbock said.

Intermountain Slurry Seal Inc., under contract with the city, will work on the following areas:

Quaker Avenue from 24th Street to 50th Street

University Avenue from 98th Street to 114th Street

East 34th Street from I-27 to M.L.K.

Resurfacing will be done during overnight hours (7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.). Signs and barricades will be in place around the work zone.

“Motorist are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes,” the city said. “[The] resurfacing project will take approximately eight nights to complete depending on weather and construction.”