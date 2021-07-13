City breaks ground on new police headquarters

LUBBOCK, Texas — A crowd gathered downtown Tuesday morning as Lubbock city officials marked the beginning of construction for the new police headquarters.

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said the breaking ground ceremony was the mark of the city’s effort to build a stronger foundation for the community.

“Lubbock fire and rescue, public health, or certainly public safety is job one for Lubbock city council,” Pope said.

Plans for construction for the heavily anticipated 3-story building is scheduled to be underway for the next two years. The new facility will be a big improvement as the department has outgrown its current location.

City Council Member Steve Massengale said the project was a community effort.

“Through the work of the council working with the police department,” Massengale said, “We determined that the community policing model would be effective in our community.”

Chief of Lubbock Police Department Floyd Mitchell said the ongoing public safety improvement project strives to bring the police closer to the community they serve.

“Our decentralization plan will put these patrol divisions stations out in the community,” Chief Mitchell said.

The plan in action for the new upcoming stations will allow the LPD to be more resourceful while also extending their commitment to others.

“Today represents a coordinate exciting step for the men and women of the Lubbock Police Department,” Chief Mitchell said. “As we celebrate our 100th year today, we break ground on what will become the cornerstone for the Lubbock Police Department.”