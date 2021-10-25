City, Chamber of Commerce hosting ribbon cutting for new Plainview City Hall on Nov. 9

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Plainview:

The City of Plainview, along with the Plainview Chamber of Commerce, will hold an Open House and Ribbon Cutting at the new City Hall, 202 W. 5th Street, on Tuesday, November 9th from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

City staff will be available from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. for tours of the new facility and the Ribbon Cutting will take place at 5:00 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.

“This is a great day for the citizens of Plainview, City staff and Council as we celebrate the opening of our newly renovated City Hall,” says Mayor Charles Starnes. “This project is one of our opportunities that have become a reality, a major milestone for the City. We encourage everyone to join us.”

The new City Hall was donated to the City by Centennial Bank and was one of the six projects approved by citizens in the 2017 bond election.

For more information, contact the City of Plainview at 296.1100.

(Photo provided by the City of Plainview)

