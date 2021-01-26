City Charter up for overhaul; might include higher pay for Lubbock City Council

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday discussed possible updates to the City Charter, including the idea that the mayor and councilmembers could be paid. Technically, council members are paid $25 per month; $75 for the mayor. However, the proposal would allow a higher level of compensation.

What would be the limit? Councilmembers had mixed feelings.

The council took no action on Tuesday and the city manager will schedule a follow-up discussion on February 23.

Other possible changes mostly involve updating the charter to match current state law. The charter was adopted in December 1917 and much of the original language remains.

For example, the charter authorizes the city council to “restrain, regulate and prohibit” the “crying of goods, and all other noises … tending, unnecessarily, to interfere with the peace and quietude of the inhabitants of said City.”

It also says the council may regulate saloons for the sale of spirituous, vinous and malt liquors.

The charter empowers the council “to prohibit or regulate the driving of herds of horses, mules, cattle, hogs, sheep, goats and all herds of domestic animals along or upon the streets, avenues, alleys, parks or public grounds of said City.”

Many of the items presented Tuesday were holdovers from 2010 when there was committee to study possible changes.

Below are the highlights of proposed changes from a PowerPoint presentation during the council meeting.

Lubbock City Charter

New Items

Amendments related to recall, initiative and referendum (Article IV)

• Clean up language and make process easier to understand and follow

• Conform election procedure to state law

• Election deadlines to uniform election dates

• Ballot language Amendments related to passage of Ordinances (Article IX, Section 16)

• One read to pass ordinance unless state law requires otherwise Delete Article II, Section 25 (Municipal Auditorium-Coliseum)

• Coliseum abandoned and demolished — Charter provision satisfied Amendments related to City Council

• For discussion

• Compensation (Article IX, Section 14)

• Term (Article IX, Section 1) –

Items from 2010 Report — Proposed amendments to conform charter language to state law