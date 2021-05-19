City cleans more than 50 sites a month due to graffiti

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Code Enforcement Department said graffiti is a reoccurring problem.

Stuart Walker, Director of Code Enforcement, said they clean anywhere between 50 and 75 sites a month due to graffiti.

“It is seasonal. We see a lot that occurs at the end of the school year and the beginning of the school year,” said Walker. “Common areas [are] dumpsters, fences, building [and] walls on commercial buildings are the most common places where we see graffiti.”

Walker said the Parks and Recreation Department in the city clean up graffiti at the parks.

Martin Francis, graffiti removal specialist with the City of Lubbock, said he is the only person who cleans up all the graffiti within the city.

“For the dumpsters, I’m going to use a basic brown paint to paint over it, said Francis. “I’ve got four basic colors for painted surfaces- brown, gray, brown and a beige.”

Tony Leal, a corporal at the Lubbock Police Department, said not all painted surfaces are graffiti.

“There’s a difference between art and graffiti would be the actor, or the person created the image would be given permission,” said Leal.

Leal said marker and other paints could be considered graffiti and even etching devices.

“If you’ve ever been to the bathroom and saw someone took a sharp instrument carved some sort of symbol, name or word into the wall, that in itself is considered graffiti as well,” said Leal.

Leal said people who graffiti could face fines or jail time.

“The punishment for graffiti can be anything beginning at the class level, which is a fine up to $800 or all the way up to a first-degree felony which is 5-99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine,” said Leal.

Walker said anyone needing graffiti cleaning could contact the codes or parks and recreation at 311, and they will clean up the graffiti for free.