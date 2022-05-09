LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will consider ending its agreement with the Friends of Legacy Play Village during the May 10 Regular City Council Meeting, according to the official agenda.

The city entered into an agreement with the nonprofit Friends of Legacy Play Village in September 2002. The term of the agreement was 20 years.

The original Legacy Play Village, located at McAlister Park off of Marsha Sharp Freeway, was demolished in 2018. The nonprofit had planned to rebuild and reopen in Fall 2022.

According to the agenda, the Friends of Legacy Play Village no longer wish to utilize the land.