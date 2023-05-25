LUBBOCK, Texas — In a City of Lubbock meeting on Tuesday, the council considered making changes to a previously passed resolution by adding a program that will “support improvement projects for commercial properties.”

The goal of Resolution No. R2018-R0395 is to encourage redevelopment and revitalization within Lubbock, according to the agenda item. This will be achieved by creating “Empowerment Zones.”

One zone, the Lubbock East Neighborhood Empowerment Zone, already exists. The city considered adding two new zones: The 34th Street Empowerment Zone and the North University Empowerment Zone.

Through the addition of these zones, local organization Market Lubbock, Inc. will have a designated area to implement the Commercial Revitalization Grant Program, the item continued.

This will provide an opportunity for improvement projects to be eligible for reimbursement of a portion of a project’s cost. The item also proposed changes to the program’s requirements and eligibility.

There will be no fiscal impact in creating the 34th Street and North University zones, the City of Lubbock said.