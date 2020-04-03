City Council affirms Mayor’s emergency declaration, extends to April 30

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council on Friday afternoon approved the mayor’s emergency declaration made last week (and altered only slightly on Friday) to stop or at least slow down the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus.

The declaration has been described as a “stay at home” order. It does allow people to go out for essential services. With the city council’s approve on Friday, it will remain in effect through April 30.

During a city council meeting held Friday via teleconference, the mayor said only a few small changes were made to the declaration before it was submitted to the council for ratification.

Those changes were described as clarifying the wording on the Lubbock Health Department’s authority to enforce occupancy restrictions (social distancing rules) at local businesses.

CLICK HERE to read the updated declaration.

Related Story: City of Lubbock issues stay at home order

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19