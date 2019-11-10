City Council approves Lubbock Memorial Civic Center expansion study, along with convention hotel

LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock City Council approved a proposal last week for the potential expansion of the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

The venue will continue to serve local businesses, conferences and events and still have the ability to attract regional and national events, according to the proposal.

Additionally, the city will negotiate with a public/private partnership for the addition of a conference center hotel on the grounds of the civic center, the proposal states. However, the proposed headquarters hotel and parking garage, as well as meeting/banquet spaces have to be factored into the design and considered in all recommendations.

When EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the city to find out what brought the idea for a proposal to expand the civic center, City Manager Jarrett Atkinson responded.

“Last year, a study was completed to identify potential improvements to the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to meet current needs and expectations of facility users,” he said.

Atkinson added that a larger exhibit hall, expanded and improved meeting rooms and a larger banquet facility were identified.

As for the potential convention hotel concept, Atkinson said the concept was originally developed by the Central Business District Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Board.

“The concept has been through two market studies and ultimately a public Request for Proposals process to identify a development partner,” he said. “The next step in this process is the negotiation of a development agreement.”

Atkinson added that the development agreement is expected to be completed soon and will be presented to both the Central Business District TIF Board and city council.

He said the civic center and convention hotel will work together to accommodate a multitude of events in both facilities.

The council approved $94,373 last week for a local firm to further study concepts and cost analysis.

That information will be completed in April 2020.