City Council approves rubbish removal from fire-damaged apartment buildings in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council voted Tuesday to spend $147,900 for removal of rubbish and debris left over from two apartment buildings that burned in 2015.
The project will only include two fire-damaged (collapsed) buildings on the property at 1017 East 29th Street, according to the resolution.
The vote was 7-0, with council members expressing a sense of urgency that the place has gone too long in its current condition.
The property, also called the Ponderosa Apartments (and Spanish Oaks), has changed hands multiple times, with former Lubbock City Councilman Frank Morrison owning the apartments for several years. In 2018, a new owner took over the property and planned to create homes for foster children but sold the property again in April of 2019.
Once a contract is signed, Mathews Backhoe, Inc. will have 21 days to complete the project. The asbestos contaminated material must be properly disposed, and the result must be a clean, level lot.