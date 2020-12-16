City Council approves rubbish removal from fire-damaged apartment buildings in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council voted Tuesday to spend $147,900 for removal of rubbish and debris left over from two apartment buildings that burned in 2015.

The project will only include two fire-damaged (collapsed) buildings on the property at 1017 East 29th Street, according to the resolution.

The vote was 7-0, with council members expressing a sense of urgency that the place has gone too long in its current condition.

1017 East 29th Street, image from archive video (Nexstar/Staff)

The property, also called the Ponderosa Apartments (and Spanish Oaks), has changed hands multiple times, with former Lubbock City Councilman Frank Morrison owning the apartments for several years. In 2018, a new owner took over the property and planned to create homes for foster children but sold the property again in April of 2019.

Once a contract is signed, Mathews Backhoe, Inc. will have 21 days to complete the project. The asbestos contaminated material must be properly disposed, and the result must be a clean, level lot.