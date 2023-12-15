LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock City Council recently approved the purchase of 15 more regular buses/paratransit buses at this week’s City Council meeting. Citibus general manager, Chris Mandrell said it’s all part of the plan to phase out the old fleet of buses and replace them with 30 brand new ones.

“The council just approved us to do another purchase of 15 to the same grant program to purchase another 15 for this next year and we’ll continue to buy more chunks of buses, but you will see we’ll see more buses in our fleet for probably the next five or six years,” Mandrell said.

Mandrell said the replacements are all covered by a grant from the federal government, meaning the cost is completely covered and will not come out of taxpayer’s wallets.

Most of the buses are on their last legs, the majority of them being at least 23 years old. Mandrell said some buses were purchased from across the country and were not built to last as long as they did in Texas weather.

Diane Taylor with Lubbock Adult Day Center, knows just how much Citibus needs new equipment. She tends to clients every day at the adult daycare who have disabilities, many of whom rely on Citibus for transportation.

Taylor was furious when many of her clients reported buses not having working air conditioning or their buses were not arriving on time. Mandrell said the buses had air conditioning, but due to how old the buses were and how much wear and tear was on them, they overheated or were not able to cool properly.

Taylor said she is glad the city and Citibus have invested in replacing the older buses to ensure each rider has a safe and comfortable ride. Taylor also said she was very impressed with how quick they were to resolve the scheduling and air conditioning issues.

“We appreciate it because the buses were, you know, the air conditioners were a huge issue, especially this summer and all that, So we really do appreciate them getting the new equipment,” Taylor said.

Taylor hopes it only goes up from here, as the entire fleet of buses continues to be replaced for many passengers to enjoy for years to come.

“I think it’s huge that they’ve invested this time and energy and money into buying new vehicles and like I say, I just wanted to keep rolling forward and not backslide into where we were,” Taylor said.

Mandrell said the new fleet of buses comes with some very new technology that will not only help keep the city clean but will save money in the long run.

“The EPA standards on the engines are wildly different than what it is today, so the bus that we’re standing in, It’s a cutting edge technology through a hybrid electric system, It’ll help the hybrid electric system and will allow us to help some fuel savings,” Mandrell said.

He added “They have a design to automatically when we call it to stop or we stop at a stop sign, the diesel engine will turn itself off and they’ll be running off, which just battery power at those bills, at those times.”

Mandrell said new buses will be on the Texas Tech campus this spring. They will work towards replacing the outside campus routes within the next few years.