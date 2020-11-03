City Council Formally Accepts Citizens Petition Regarding Sanctuary City of the Unborn

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Today, at the November 2, 2020 meeting, the Lubbock City Secretary presented a resolution to the Lubbock City Council Council verifying the citizens petition regarding the Sanctuary City for the Unborn Ordinance. The City Council accepted the resolution and set the public hearing, and possible consideration of the ordinance, during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on November 17, 2020, no earlier than 5:00 p.m.

