City Council holding a special city council meeting at 2 p.m.

(The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock)

The City of Lubbock will hold a Special City Council Meeting TODAY, Friday, April 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Find the complete agenda here: https://bit.ly/2x1VifD

INSTRUCTIONS TO WATCH:

If you would like to “speak” at Citizen Comments, you can so via email to citizencomments@mylubbock.us no later than noon on Friday, April 3rd, 2020. Those comments will be read aloud by staff after the Council meeting convenes at 2:00 p.m. The written comments will only be read for 3 minutes each, pursuant to City Council rules.

If you would like to “attend” the meeting, you can do so one of two ways:

Click on the link https://zoom.us/j/919334230 on your computer and you can watch it live. This is very much like watching on TV or on the web. iOs and Android users will need to download the Zoom app in your platform’s store.

You can also dial in to listen on your phone using any of the following numbers:

1 346 248 7799

1 669 900 9128

1 312 626 6799

1 646 558 8656

1 253 215 8782

1 301 715 8592

The system will ask for a webinar ID, which is 919 334 230#

You must hit the # or the system won’t connect you to the meeting.

The meeting will also be streamed live on the City of Lubbock YouTube channel.

The meeting will not start before 2:00pm, so you won’t be able to join beforehand.

(This is a news release from the city)