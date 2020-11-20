City Council meets, special session, in response to COVD-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council will meet in special session on Monday at noon. The first item on the agenda is a presentation and discussion of COVID-19.

That includes the city’s response to COVID along with fiscal impact.

The second item is executive session and that is followed by declarations or executive orders. The meeting will be conducted via internet video conference and not in person.

EverythingLubbock.com has reached out the mayor and city staff in the hope of getting more information about the specially called meeting.