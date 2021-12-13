City Council plans to approve redistricting due to changes in 2020 Census

Members of the Lubbock City Council appear in this December 2021 photo that was provided by the City of Lubbock.

LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock City Council plans to consider an ordinance for the approval of redistricting single-member city council districts in the upcoming meeting Tuesday, according to the city’s online agenda.

This ordinance plans to establish new single-member district boundary lines for council elections based on the 2020 Census data.

According to Census data, districts are “sufficiently out of population balance to require redistricting” to ensure that the city continues to comply with the “one-person, one-vote” as stated in the US Constitution.

The overall standard deviation has increased by 7.48%, according to the agenda.