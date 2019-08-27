City Council to consider $1.2 million project for Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock city council will consider a resolution to authorize Mayor Dan Pope to execute a contract to replace the asphalt surface on Martin Luther King Jr. Bouelvard.

The online city council agenda states that MLK Jr. Blvd. has “outlived the expect life” and “the asphalt replacement will be from approximately 33rd Street to approximately the Idalou HIghway.”

The recommended contract is a bid from Lone Star Dirt and Paving, Ltd. for more than $1.2 million.

The bids received and open on August 6 are as follows:



Vendor Bid Proposal Lone Star Dirt Paving, Ltd. $1,20,825.00 West Texas Paving $1,455,175.00 Allen Butler Construction, Inc. $1,552,119.94

The project is part of an overall set of capital improvement projects worth a combined total of $25,715,135, according to the agenda.