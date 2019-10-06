City Council to consider new zoning ordinance with mixed-use residential, commercial developments

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday the Lubbock City Council will consider new kind of zoning called a planned development district.

Amending the city zoning ordinance was of interest to assistant city attorney Jesica McEachern because it will benefit developers of new mixed-use developments, as well as in-fill developments, McEachern said in an email to EverythingLubbock.com.

Furthermore, adopting this ordinance will “provide developers with a zoning tool designed to facilitate modern, planned developments, generally mixed-use, that cannot be accomplished under conventional zoning methods,” she added.

What is the benefit if this ordinance is adopted by the city?

McEachern said the city currently has a “Planned Unit Development District in the Zoning Code.”

“However, it is not user friendly or flexible, therefore it is seldom used,” she said. “As the city is experiencing tremendous growth, we recognize that a more flexible zoning tool is needed.”

The updated zoning method would be used for things similar to Vintage Township. It has residential, commercial, offices — all of those things work really well together, and the city council began to look at planned development districts back in July.

McEachern said developers will be able to apply for a single zoning district for larger, potentially mixed-use development, as opposed to applying for multiple zoning districts – which can help them to accomplish their desired development goals.

If the new zoning ordinance is adopted Tuesday, McEachern said the ordinance will still maintain protection for people who live in a particular area.

“Uses must still be compatible with one another and appropriate buffers between uses will still be required,” she said.