City Council to officially canvass municipal election votes on Thursday

The Lubbock City Council will convene in Special Session on Thursday, November 12, at 8:00 a.m. to officially canvass the votes from the November 3 municipal election. The meeting will take place in the City Council Chambers in Citizens Tower, located at 1314 Avenue K. After the City Council canvasses the votes, the elected municipal candidates will publicly take the Oath of Office.

Those taking the Oath of Office are as follows:

Jorge Hernandez – Municipal Court Judge

Shelia Patterson Harris – City Council District 2

Steve Massengale – City Council District 4

Latrelle Joy – City Council District 6

Dan Pope – Mayor

Subsequent to canvassing the vote and taking the Oath of Office, the Lubbock City Council will meet at 9:30 in City Council Chambers for its City Council Priorities Work Session.

The canvassing, oath of office and priorities meeting are open to the public or can be viewed on Suddenlink Channel 2 or at mylubbock.us/video.



