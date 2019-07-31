City Council to rename sports complex after former Mayor Tom Martin

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock City Council will officially rename the Lubbock Youth Sports Complex after former Mayor Thomas A. Martin in a ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5, at the Sports Complex at FM 1585 and Milwaukee Avenue.

All residents are invited to attend.

Former Mayor Martin served 28 years in the public sector as a Public Information Officer and a police officer in Lubbock. He also served as Police Chief in San Marcos and Chief of Police in Grapevine. After retirement, Martin returned to Lubbock, served as District 5 City Councilman and later served two terms as Lubbock’s Mayor. Since he was an avid baseball fan, at its July 9 meeting the City Council unanimously voted to rename the Youth Sports Complex in Martin’s honor.

