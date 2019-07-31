City Council to rename sports complex after former Mayor Tom Martin

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
tomMartin720

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock City Council will officially rename the Lubbock Youth Sports Complex after former Mayor Thomas A. Martin in a ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5, at the Sports Complex at FM 1585 and Milwaukee Avenue.

All residents are invited to attend.

Former Mayor Martin served 28 years in the public sector as a Public Information Officer and a police officer in Lubbock. He also served as Police Chief in San Marcos and Chief of Police in Grapevine. After retirement, Martin returned to Lubbock, served as District 5 City Councilman and later served two terms as Lubbock’s Mayor. Since he was an avid baseball fan, at its July 9 meeting the City Council unanimously voted to rename the Youth Sports Complex in Martin’s honor.

(Press release from City of Lubbock)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar