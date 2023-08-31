LUBBOCK, Texas–Lubbock’s City Council and Zoning and Planning committee held a public hearing Wednesday afternoon, allowing the public to have input on new amendments to the new Unified Development code, a new set of rules and regulations for development in Lubbock.

“The current zoning has been in place for decades, it’s entirely out of date, it’s long overdue for an update,” said Terry Holeman, with Development Services for Hugo Reed and Associates. Holeman was brought on to ensure the new set of codes is up to standard and knows each one, old and new. Many of which have not been updated since the 1970’s.

Joshua Shankles with Lubbock Compact spoke on industrial zoning near neighborhoods. He proposed a policy on industrial zoning near neighborhoods.

“What we are asking for from the city council is to create a policy that speaks to that and allows provisions so that these things can be reasonably solved,” Shankles said.

Holeman said those who live in established areas won’t have much to worry about

When the new UDC is adopted in October.

“The general citizen, by large, won’t see too much impact from this code because they’re living in things that are already built. Most of this code is for the new things that are getting built right,” Holeman said.

Holeman said the amendments to the UDC helped move Lubbock along in multiple aspects.

“The land uses have been modernized, the landscape requirements have been modernized, the parking requirements have been modernized. The way that we allow more land of uses within zoning districts,” Holeman said.

City Councilman of District 4, Steve Massengale, said although there is a hard deadline for the new UDC to be finished, it will continue to evolve as the city evolves as well.

“You hope you’re modernizing it and you’re hoping that you simplify it which I think we are getting to that point, but again it’s just gonna continue to be a work in progress,” Massengale said.

The UDC is a part of the ‘Plan Lubbock 2040’, the city’s comprehensive plan, which was adopted by the city council in 2018. The new UDC will go into effect on October 1st.