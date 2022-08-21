District 1 Councilmember Christy Martinez-Garcia (Photo courtesy of the City of Lubbock; Source: City of Lubbock website)

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — City Councilmember Christy Martinez-Garcia will host a District 1 engagement meeting Monday, August 22, at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter.

“I’ve gotten to know many of the different departments at the City. It’s important to bridge the gap between my District 1 constituents and the staff,” said Martinez-Garcia. “It’s important to have community engagement, and to put a face on what is often considered a faceless bureaucracy.”

When: Monday, August 22, 2022, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Where: Maggie Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Amherst

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)