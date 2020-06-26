City Delays Opening of Municipal Pools to Friday, July 3

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Friday, the City of Lubbock delayed the opening for two community pools to July 3.

Read the full statement below for more information:

City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation will delay the opening of Mae Simmons and Montelongo pools to Friday, July 3, at 1:00 p.m. Hours of operation will be Tuesday – Sunday from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Entrance fees are $2.00 for youth (17 and under) and $3.00 for adults. Pool rentals and swim lessons are not available. Following GA-26 and LERT guidelines, capacity will be limited and admission will be on a first-come first-served basis. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Mae Simmons Pool is located at 24th Street & MLK Boulevard, and Montelongo Pool is located at 3200 Bates Street.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 775-2673.