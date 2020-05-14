City dog parks to temporarily close Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock Dog Parks were scheduled to close Thursday for herbicide treatment, said the city in a news release.

Additionally, the herbicide treatment will control noxious weed species, said the city.

Hub City Unleashed in Clapp Park is closing at 7:00 p.m., and Canyon Run in Mackenzie Park is closing at 9:00 p.m., according to the city.

The city emphasized the closure was necessary to control several weed species found in the dog park turf and will reduce the possible chemical absorption through the park visitors’ paws.

Both Canyon Run and Hub City Unleashed will reopen to the public on Friday. All human visitors must practice social distancing guidelines, as per Governor Greg Abbott’s orders, while visiting the park.

Canyon Run is located in Mackenzie Park at 102 E Cesar E. Chavez Drive, and Hub City Unleashed is located at K.N. Clapp Park at 4402 Avenue U.

For more information on the dog parks, contact the city parks and recreation office at (806) 775-3664.