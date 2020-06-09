City Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19, Development Services Affected

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock confirmed an employee with the city tested positive for COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

On Monday, June 8, the city was notified that an employee in the Development Services Division tested positive for the virus, according to a City of Lubbock news release. Additionally, the employee worked at the development services counter on the first floor of Citizens Tower.

The employee, as well as others in their immediate work area, were self-isolating by Tuesday, according to the city. The entire first floor of Citizens Tower was professionally sanitized on June 8 and were following guidelines set forth by the CDC, as well as the City of Lubbock health department.

Read the entire release below for more information:

On Monday, June 8, 2020, the City of Lubbock was notified that an employee in the Development Services Division tested positive for COVID-19. The employee worked at the Development Services Counter on the first floor of Citizens Tower. Following the guidelines set forth by the CDC and the City of Lubbock Health Department, the employee who tested positive. as well as others in their immediate work area, are self-isolating. The entire first floor of Citizens Tower was professionally sanitized on June 8, 2020. The City of Lubbock is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of employees and citizens. Concerned customers should contact the Public Health Department at 806.775.2933.

The City of Lubbock will continue to receive and process applications for building permits, land development, plats, water and wastewater taps, and more. However, there will likely be a delay in processing timeframes due to the temporary reduction in workforce. Customers are encouraged to apply online through the Citizen Self Service (CSS) portal at http://egovaccess.ci.lubbock.tx.us/EnerGov_Prod/SelfService/#/home.

For more information on development needs, please visit the City of Lubbock website at www.mylubbock.us.