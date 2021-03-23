City health department says all adults 18 and up eligible for COVID vaccine starting March 29

KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com
This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock Health Department said in a brief social media post that all adults 18 and up would be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 29.
Below is the city’s post on its Facebook page: