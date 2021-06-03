City health dept. partners with Lubbock ISD to offer school, COVID-19 vaccination clinics

FILE – In this April 30, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist fills a syringe from a vial of the Janssen, Johnson & Johnson, COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium. The U.K. has authorized for use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The approval of the single-dose shot comes amid growing concerns about a rise in new infections of the virus variant first identified in India. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock Public Health Department partnered with Lubbock ISD to offer school vaccinations, as well as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to students and parents in the month of June, according to a news release from the city.

Read the full news release for more information on the vaccination clinics below:

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will work with LISD to offer school vaccinations as well as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to students and parents during the month of June.

Recipients of school vaccinations must be 4 years of age or older (Pre-K to college students) and uninsured or enrolled in Chip or Medicaid.



School-Aged Vaccines: Dtap, MMR, VAR, IPV, Hepatitis A & B, MCV4 (Meningitis), HPV9 and MenB

College Vaccines: MCV4 (Meningitis), HPV9 and Tdap



Recipients of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination must be 12 years of age or older and are eligible regardless of insurance status.

Each clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Walk-ins welcome. Recipients do not need to be enrolled in LISD to receive a vaccination.

For more information, call the Public Health Department at 806-775-2933.