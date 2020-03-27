City holds press conference as COVID-19 cases increase locally

LUBBOCK, Texas — As cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 continued to increase in Lubbock and the South Plains, the City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for Friday at 6:00 pm.

As of Friday at 5:25 pm, there were 48 publicly -disclosed confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the 23 counties of the South Plains. Earlier in the day the city said six local cases were tied to a nursing home in Lubbock.

City of Lubbock to Hold News Conference

The City of Lubbock will hold a news conference regarding the latest information on the Coronavirus and the coordinated efforts to address concerns within the community. To limit unnecessary exposure, this conference is for MEDIA and INVITED GUESTS ONLY.

What: News Conference

When: 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020

Where: City Council Chambers, Lubbock City Hall, 1625 13th Street

*The news conference will be streamed at www.mylubbock.us/video, and broadcast via Facebook Live.

