City hosts virtual news conference with Lubbock frontline health care workers

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the City of Lubbock hosted a virtual news conference to spotlight the point of view of local frontline health care workers.

The conference was scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Use the player above to watch the livestream. App users can CLICK HERE for an alternate view.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the city reported 485 total deaths for Lubbock and Lubbock County since the start of the pandemic.

Speakers during the press conference: