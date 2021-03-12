City is asking for input on new downtown civic park

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock is in the process of planning a new park downtown and is requesting input from Lubbock residents.

The park is set to be built at 1301 Broadway, where the former LP&L building is located.

Brianna Gerardi, business development director for the City of Lubbock, said the project came as a result of the Downtown Master Plan to activate downtown. Gerardi said it’s aimed to help grow the economy in the downtown area.

“Growing cities have thriving downtowns,” said Gerardi. “So, I think from a workforce retention and workforce development standpoint, having a downtown where people want to live where they want to eat, where they want to hang out, gives people a reason to come to Lubbock and to stay in Lubbock.”

Mont McClendon with McDougal Companies of Downtown Redevelopment said construction on the park has not started. McClendon said the city is looking for public input before they move on with the process.

“We are really aiming to incorporate the ideas that are most desired by the citizens of Lubbock, that is going to be tempered by fundraising,” said McClendon.

The website for the public to relay input is lubbockcivicpark.org.

Gerardi said the map on the website is a preliminary design used to help spark creativity on what the park will actually look like.

“[We want to] create a living room of sorts for all of the citizens of Lubbock,” said Gerardi. “A place they consider their own and want to bring their friends and family down.”