City leaders make their case for $174 million bond package for infrastructure improvements

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce joined with the Lubbock Association of Realtors, the West Texas Homebuilding Association and two members of City Council to advocate for Lubbock’s Proposition A Tuesday.

“The passage for this bond would increase not just the commercial opportunities for local businesses, but would enhance public safety and our quality of life,” Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Chairman Dave Marcinkowski said.

The ballot measure would approve a $174.5 million bond package for street and infrastructure improvements around the city, the first major investment of its kind since 2009. Projects will be funded through a two-cent property tax hike, equating to an extra $8.38 per year for an owner of a $150,000 home. Business leaders argued that is a small price to pay for an initiative they say will make safer, more comfortable, and less congested.

“Given the economic climate, interest rates, and the true needs of rebuilding or widening many strategic arteries in Lubbock, the Lubbock Association of Realtors offers our unequivocal support,” President of the Lubbock Association of Realtors Teresa Smith said.

The money targets thirteen major road sections around the city. Projects include widening University Ave, Milwaukee Ave, and MLK, and repaving the bricks on Broadway. Below is the full list of targeted improvements:

“Lubbock needs to pass this bond election. It’s way overdue,” President of the West Texas Homebuilders Association Robert Myers said. “We need to address existing paving issues and future growth… it addresses existing developments and also for new growth… when you total up the amount of paved miles, it’s equally divided between inside the loop and outside the loop, so it’s good for everyone.”

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce cited the results of their survey of Lubbock residents. They found 91% support widening streets to accommodate for growth, 72% support rebuilding 34th St., 70% support the price of the bond package, and 61% support rebuilding Broadway.

“The data speaks for itself. People are ready for these roads,” Mr. Marcinkowski said.

Early voting in this election began Monday, Oct. 18 and runs through Oct. 29. Election Day is Nov. 2.