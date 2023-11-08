WOLFFORTH, Texas — Voters in Wolfforth approved the adoption of the City’s Home Ruler Charter in the November 8 election. City Manager of Wolfforth Randy Criswell thanked voters for the adoption.

“It’s a great day for Wolfforth and our future. I’m proud of the vision of the City Council, the work of the Charter Commission, the efforts of the staff, and most of all the support of our citizens. Congratulations, Wolfforth!” Criswell said.

The adoption of Wolfforth’s Home Rule Charter would place more control into the hands of citizens, according to the City of Wolfforth website.