City of Brownfield confirms first case of COVID-19

(This is a news release from the City of Brownfield)

The South Plains Public Health District has confirmed its first case of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The case was not acquired in Terry County. The Health District is working to identify recent contacts of the patient. This step identifies potential exposure risks. The South Plains Public Health District and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The District will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The District’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.

The South Plains Public Health District and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Brownfield area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.

[provided by the City of Brownfield Facebook]

