LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock delayed the Solid Waste services due to the abundant amount of rainfall seen in the past week.

A press release stated that the soggy and muddy conditions made travel down some alley impossible for the trash trucks in residential areas.

The city had to change operating hours at the landfills at various times due to the rain, said the release.

The City of Lubbock asked citizens to “be patient” while crews work to get trash picked up and back on the regular schedule.