City of Levelland confirms loss of staff member in a statement

LEVELLAND, Texas– The City of Levelland announced Tuesday the loss of staff member, Juan Martin Rodriquez, the city said in a statement on social media.

“Juan, a valued member of the City of Levelland Cemetery Department, passed away July 30, 2021, at the age of 25. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Krestridge Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 7, 2021, in the Krestridge Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the City of Levelland Cemetery,” the city said in its statement.

Read the full statement from the city below:

