LEVELLAND, Texas– An update about the Red Beetle infestation in Levalland’s Kaufman Addition was given at Monday’s city council meeting.

Cole Kirkland, Levelland’s Emergency Management Coordinator, said the Penny Newman Grain Company executives agreed to haul the almond hulls out of the facility.

According to Kirkland, the executives asked for 10 – 12 days to complete the job. The facility has about 5500 tons on site and can move 700 tons a day.

After the hulls are removed, the facility plans to move forward and spray the area, Kirkland said.

Kirkland also clarified that the city never planned to “spray the area to end” due to the recent rain, and the issue would only worsen with moisture.

It was also mentioned that the city received approval from the Texas Department of Agriculture to “bait red flour beetles.” The product used, Permex, will be used for the beetle infestation as well as mosquitoes.

Kirkland said after the sanitation of the Penny Newman facility; it would move to spray alleys, streets and rotating dumpsters.

The City of Levelland began to issue citations to Penny Newman due to its lack of action in handling the infestation properly.