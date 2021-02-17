City of Levelland hosts warming station

LEVELLAND, Texas — On Tuesday, the Levelland City Hall announced five warming stations throughout the Hockley County for those in need, in a post on their Facebook page.

The following warming stations are:

  • Levelland: South Plains College Texan Dome 1401 College Ave Levelland, TX
  • Sundown: Community Building 301 E Cragin St Sundown, TX
  • Ropesville: Ropes ISD Field House 400 Spade St Ropesville, TX
  • Smyer: Senior Citizen Building 222 Lincoln St Smyer, TX
  • Anton: Church of Christ Annex 412 Lawrence St Anton, TX

Click here for a list of statewide warming centers.

