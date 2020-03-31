City of Levelland issues stay at home order

LEVELLAND, Texas — The City of Levelland issued a “stay-at-home” order during a press conference on Tuesday. The order goes into effect Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

Citizens will still be able to complete essential tasks such as going to the grocery store.

Non-essential businesses and retail stores will close. “Low risk” businesses will be able to stay open until Thursday, when Governor Abbott’s orders go into effect. Abbott’s order still allows essential businesses which are defined by federal standards.

The city’s parks will stay open but playground areas, basketball courts and tennis courts will be closed.