LEVELLAND, Texas — The City of Levelland is set to host a free tree giveaway on October 18 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., according to a press release. The giveaway will be held at the City Park Tree Farm at 1901 McKinley Street.

A press release said a free tree will be given to anyone with a zip code of 79336 when showing a ID.

The City of Levelland said you will be able to drive through to pick up two 5-gallon cedar elms per car.